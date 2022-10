Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano announced this past Sunday that Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson was being let go and Tight Ends coach Nunzio Campanile was being promoted to Interim OC and Quarterbacks coach.

Now usually when something like this happens, the interim coach hasn't had this position at the school previously, however that's not the case with Campanile as he was the program's interim HC / OC for the Scarlet Knights back in 2019 when Chris Ash and John McNulty were fired.