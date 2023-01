Rutgers' class of 2023 is ultimately in the books, as the Scarlet Knights signed a group of 19 high school prospects to their class, which ranks 62nd nationally and 12th in the Big Ten per the Rivals Team Rankings. RU also signed two transfer players to help bolster their secondary.

Now that the group is signed, sealed, and delivered (others may join after the early period), we take a look at grading each position group, having done the offense last week, and looking at the defense this week.