COACHSPEAK: Bergen Catholic HC Vito Campanile talks Christopher Vigna
Richie O'Leary
•
TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Football landed 10 new commits this weekend and one of those recruits was class of 2025 offensive tackle prospect
Chris Vigna out of Bergen Catholic High School.
The Knight Report decided to reach out to his Head Coach in Vito Campanile to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Rutgers is getting in Vigna.
HOW IS VIGNA ON THE FIELD?: "Chris is an extremely athletic kid and just loves football. He’s very humble and incredibly coachable. I feel as though he’s just scratching the surface of his potential, he’s one of the youngest kids in our 2025 class. If you go back to August of 2023 and watch him every week from then until our Championship game, there wasn’t a week that went by where he didn’t improve."
