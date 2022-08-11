Cliff Omoruyi primed to take over in 2021-22 in what could be his last year
As Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood walked out of the press conference room after Rutgers beat Illinois in February, he whispered under his breath that he hoped Rutgers center Cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news