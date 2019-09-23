News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 08:55:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 2021 linebacker Matt Binkowski has 'great' visit to Rutgers

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

With a smaller class in 2020, Rutgers has already gotten a jump on going after Class of 2021 targets, and one of the players they identified as a guy they want early is Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Matt Binkowski, who already holds an offer from the program.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder was one of the many prospects "On The Banks" this weekend, taking in the Scarlet Knights' game against Boston College, and despite the result of the game, the junior linebacker had a very enjoyable experience while on campus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}