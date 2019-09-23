With a smaller class in 2020, Rutgers has already gotten a jump on going after Class of 2021 targets, and one of the players they identified as a guy they want early is Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Matt Binkowski, who already holds an offer from the program.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder was one of the many prospects "On The Banks" this weekend, taking in the Scarlet Knights' game against Boston College, and despite the result of the game, the junior linebacker had a very enjoyable experience while on campus.