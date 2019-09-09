JERSEY CITY, N.J.- Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall has been one of the best high school football programs in New York City over the last decade, and the Dutchmen have been very good to Rutgers during that time as well.

The program has produced dozens of Division I prospects, including a trio that went on to become Scarlet Knights in LB Deonte Roberts, CB Kessawn Abraham, and S Christian Izien. The next star from the school that Rutgers has their eye on is Class of 2021 defensive end Jahzion Harris.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder and his team fell to St. Peter's Prep on Friday night (20-0), but Harris displayed great skill and ability in a solid team defensive effort, showing why he holds offers from the Scarlet Knights, Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, West Virginia, Texas A&M, and Syracuse thus far.

The Knight Report caught up with Harris after the game to talk about his individual and team performance in the loss to the Marauders.