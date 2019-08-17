For years now, it seemed as if the answer for a heavyweight was nowhere in sight for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling program. However, those prayers have now been answered, as 2021 big man, Kyonte Hamilton has committed to Rutgers. Hamilton, a 220-pound recruit out of Georgetown, Maryland, is currently ranked 8th in the country by Flowrestling as he heads into his junior year of high school.

In his young career, Hamilton has two NHSCA national titles to his name, along with appearances in the Beast of the East and FloNational Finals, and two second place finishes in the Maryland state tournament.

Hamilton is a monster, with great height and length. His build will allow him to fill-in nicely over the next two years to develop into a college heavyweight. On the mat, Hamilton can move with the best of them. His agility and quickness is quite impressive for young big man. As he grows into his body, it can only be assumed that Hamilton’s athleticism will improve. Prior to arriving on the banks in two years, Kyonte will need to improve upon his handfighting and footwork. Hamilton can tend to become flat-footed during his matches, but can overcompensate with athleticism. In addition, Hamilton will need to learn how to move big men and keep them off balance, as it is much more difficult to shoot underneath a division one heavyweight. Those, however, are two minor adjustments to a very impressive frame, athlete and wrestler. This is a big addition for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

IN HIS OWN WORDS..... “Coach Goodale and Leo came to visit me at home the other day,” Hamilton told TKR. “They are both great guys and coaches. They also didn’t try to sell me on Rutgers, just pretty much just explained to me what it would be like to be a Scarlet Knight.” “The overall message was just that they have some great opportunities for me at Rutgers both academically and athletically. They also explained to me what would be expected of me at Rutgers and gave me a breakdown of what a typical day would be for me at Rutgers.” “I know a couple of guys on the team like JoJo (Aragona)and Jackson (Turley), I’ve wrestled on a couple different teams with both of those guys. When I met the guy I asked questions about how life was for them and I’ve always gotten positive responses back. I also liked the fact that Rutgers is close to home, so my parents can come to see my matches. Not to mention the school itself is family oriented. I haven’t been there yet, but I will be taking my official visit September 21, so I’ll get to see the brand new facility then.”