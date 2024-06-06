The two players will both be using their COVID seasons of eligibility, and are the two longest-tenured players on the team. Cornwell is entering her fifth season on the Banks, and Sidibe will enter her fourth after spending the first two years of her college career at JUCO Salt Lake Community College.

The Rutgers Women's Basketball team officially announced the return of two of its veteran leaders, as forward Chyna Cornwell and wing Awa Sidibe will play for the Scarlet Knights for each of their respective final seasons, per the team's social media.

Sidibe will return to the court for the first time in over a year after missing the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. In the 2022-23 campaign, she started all 32 games and served as the Scarlet Knights' primary ballhandler. She averaged 9.3ppg and 5.2rpg, while leading the team with 3.1apg.

Rutgers now has an influx of guards so Sidibe won't be relied upon to initiate and handle the ball, but she brings a veteran presence on both ends of the floor and will likely be one of head coach Coquese Washington's top options to guard the perimeter. In the 2022-23 season Sidibe also finished second on the team with 2.2 steals per game.

In addition to her veteran leadership and skillset on the court, Sidibe also has the ability to slot in at the wing, where the Scarlet Knights don't have as much depth as at the guard spot. She will be a valuable option to distribute the ball and drive to the rim on offense, while oftentimes picking up the opposing team's best guard on defense.

Cornwell returns to the Scarlet Knights for her fifth season on the Banks and will likely start next to Destiny Adams in the frontcourt at center, where she has played a big role over the last two seasons. She averaged 7.3ppg and 7.2rpg, good for second on the team.

The 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention split time with Kassondra Brown at the starting five spot and with Brown graduated, it looks like Cornwell is the frontrunner to start for the season. She brings a tenacity to both ends of the floor - particularly on defense and on the boards - that cannot be understated, and bringing back another veteran leader with experience in Washington's system is invaluable for a team that features four newcomers.



Cornwell can suit up at either power forward or center and be effective on the low block and can help mentor some of the younger players on the team.

The two seniors are the lone remaining players from former head coach C. Vivian Stringer/interim Tim Eatman's final Rutgers team in the 2021-22 season.