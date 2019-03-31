Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 08:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Christian Izien ready to show off skills at strong safety for Rutgers

Yvljyxfzn1rsdjadrhnx
Rivals
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Christian Izien is ahead of the pack at strong safety right now for the Rutgers football team. He started on defense during Saturday’s practice/scrimmage that was open to season ticket holders.Izie...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}