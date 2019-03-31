Christian Izien ready to show off skills at strong safety for Rutgers
Christian Izien is ahead of the pack at strong safety right now for the Rutgers football team. He started on defense during Saturday’s practice/scrimmage that was open to season ticket holders.Izie...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news