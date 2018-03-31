Chris Conti arrived at Rutgers early Friday morning for an unofficial visit alongside a number of his teammates at Wayne (N.J) DePaul Catholic and other highly-touted prospects. The group didn’t leave for another 11 hours, a long day which Conti said “felt big” as far as connecting with the top talent in the state.

“A lot of the Big North kids in my league were there,” Conti said. “A couple kids from my team too like (4-star athlete) Ronnie (Hickman). I was with them the whole day. They obviously liked it, they had enough interest to come so we’re all very interested.”

The day began at 8:15 with a collective team meeting which was then split up among position groups. A linebacker prospect, Conti joined defensive coordinator Jay Niemann’s meeting with his position group.

“They were watching film and I got a chance to see the way he interacts with the players,” Conti said.

From there came practice, where Conti and his classmates got the chance to watch the way the Scarlet Knights operate on the field.

“They scrimmaged, it was a good atmosphere. It was fun to watch,” Conti said. “It was high tempo. They’re running fast and it was a good practice overall.”

The practice was followed by a presentation on Rutgers’ ‘Life After The Game’ program, which highlights how the Scarlet Knights set up prospects for a future after football, before the prospects met individually with their prospective position coach.

Conti sat down with Niemann and the two got to know each other.

“We were just talking about pretty generic stuff,” Conti said. “How my season was going with lacrosse and things about the recruiting process.”

Conti closed the day with a meeting with head coach Chris Ash, one he described as similar to his sit down with Niemann.

A standout athlete on the lacrosse field as well, Conti remains undecided on his future as far as which sport he plans to play in college. He holds offers from Army, Fordham and Morgan State for football, but due to lacrosse obligations, he has not visited any of those schools yet.