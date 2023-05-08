First let's take a look at how the pitching staff performed as starter Jake Marshall got the nod for the Scarlet Knights, but only pitched 1.1 innings while allowing one hit, one run, two walks, and three strikeouts.

RHP Garrett French came in next and also had a short outing, throwing 1.2 innings while allowing four hits, one run, no walks, and one strikeout. Then Sam Portnoy came in relief for French and earned his third win of the season as he threw two innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. Finally Ben Gorski finished it up pitching four innings allowing three runs, no runs, two walks, four strikeouts and earned the save.

As for the Rutgers offense, they had a good day at the plate scoring eight runs on nine hits and one home run. Third baseman Chris Brito had a historic game as he went 1-for-3 with his 43rd career home run and broke the all-time home run record at Rutgers, previously held by former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier.

Star outfielder Ryan Lasko also had a good game at the dish going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Catcher Hugh Pinkney went 2-for-3 with a walk and Evan Sleight went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.