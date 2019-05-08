Ash and McNulty should hand the keys to QB McLane Carter in 2019
Former Texas Tech quarterback McLane Carter committed on Sunday to play his final collegiate season at Rutgers in 2019 as a graduate transfer.In the past, Scarlet Knights head football coach Chris ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news