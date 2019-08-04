News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football cornerback Tre Avery: 'I'm just ready to play'

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Tre Avery has been hyped since he arrived to Rutgers to play football prior to the 2017 season as a transfer from Toledo. After sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules, he was eligible to play last ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}