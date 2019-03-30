Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers moves Damon Hayes back to CB, he says his best is yet to come

Ya3ixulnn0s7s4ghn1c0
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

It wasn’t long ago that Damon Hayes first stepped foot at Rutgers as a true freshman in 2016. But 35 total games played and 21 total starts later, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native and Dr. Henry A. Wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}