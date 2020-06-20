TheKnightReport - CB Avery Young could be in for a career year as a junior

Avery Young has played in all 24 games so far in his young career at cornerback for the Rutgers football team. Of those 24 games, he’s earned 21 starts, 11 as a freshman taking over for an injured Blessuan Austin, who is now with the New York Jets, and 10 a year ago. From the eye, Young showed promise in 2018 with a ProFootballFocus grade on defense of a solid 72.0, but regressed some last season with a 66.0 as his coverage, pass rush, run defense, and tackling scores took slight hits. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

After leading the secondary with 66 tackles two years ago (35 against the run, 30 on pass plays, and one on special teams), he made 37 a year ago, though he did record his first career interception against Massachusetts in the opener. Heading into his junior season, the 6-foot-0, 194-pounder from Coatesville, Pa. could see an uptick in production thanks to stronger coaching from head coach Greg Schiano and assistant coach Fran Brown. Furthermore, Brown recently stated that strength and conditioning coach Jay Butler can have a huge positive effect on Young as well. “(He just has to) keep working. I think that he'll truly benefit from Jay Butler,” Brown said. “As you get older you start getting stronger and have different things that go, but I think with the strength coach we have you, he'll put that muscle and bulk on him and learn how to develop his speed. He started since he was a true freshman.” Young is confident, has experience, and has shown qualities in being a leader on and off the field, such as being the first one publicly sending a message to his hometown about staying safe during this hard time with the spread of the coronavirus. “He's a smart kid and he loves football and is passionate about it,” Brown said. “The thing I like about Avery is that he's a leader and I want to show him how to lead on the field and be more vocal. I'm excited about him.”