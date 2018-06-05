A few weeks ago, the Rutgers men's basketball already announced its two captains for the upcoming season. The football team doesn't usually vote and name captains for its upcoming campaign about a fortnight before kickoff for the season opener. But, with hoops choosing its leaders already, it got The Knight Report thinking, who could possibly be the captains on the gridiron in 2018. Here are a few candidates. The Scarlet Knights had four captains in 2017.

LB Deonte Roberts Chris Nalwasky

1) Deonte Roberts, LB, Sr. Roberts was named a co-captain as a junior as the middle linebacker made a big jump from his second to third year in the program. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native has started the last 24 games at middle linebacker and has played in 36 career games with 25 starts. Roberts has finished second on the team in tackles the last two seasons with 104 and 95 respectively, and has become a vocal leader and the quarterback of the defense. He's the only captain from a year ago that returned.

LT Tariq Cole Rutgers Athletics

2) Tariq Cole, OT, Sr. Cole will tell it like it like it is and scream it if he has to. Cole is the bonafide leader of the offensive line and always springs to every drill in practice, beating the rest of the line to the spot. The 6-foot-6, 320 pounder has started 23 games at left tackle for Rutgers the last two years. He also saw time on specials as a redshirt freshman in 2015. Cole is the anchor of the line that tied for first in the Big Ten with only 1.5 sacks allowed per game in 2017. He was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media and coaches last season, and he led the conference at tackle in pass blocking efficiency as a sophomore according to ProFootballFocus, who also named him the most underrated player in the league.

DL Kevin Wilkins Richard Schnyderite

3) Kevin Wilkins, DL, Sr. Head coach Chris Ash wants to build this team from the inside out and base it off being physical and having toughness. The Big Ten is a big boy conference, and games are won in the trenches. Wilkins can be a disruptive force when he wants to. The only one who's prevented that through the years was himself. Wilkins has taken on more of a leadership role as a senior. Look for that to continue moving forward. A well-spoken student athlete who doesn't have social media, Wilkins has played in 36 career games with nine starts (eight at defensive end, one at nose tackle). His production will be key on and off the field for Rutgers this season.

CB Isaiah Wharton Rich Graessle

4) Isaiah Wharton, CB, Sr. In case you haven't noticed, this listacle has been defense-focused. Wharton is an underrated glue guy that's been a starting cornerback the last three seasons. Wharton was thrown into the fire as a redshirt freshman and stuck at Rutgers despite the mess with the old regime. Credit to him. Wharton has been ultra valuable with his durability, and has come up big in clutch situations, like when he had tight coverage on Maryland's DJ Moore near the end of the game in Rutgers' close win last year. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has tallied 26 pass breakups, two interceptions, and 143 tackles, including 8.5 for loss.

RB Jon Hilliman JVisionImages