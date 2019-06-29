Added Clark: “It was a good way for our quarterback too to come out here and show what he can do. He’s the best 2021 quarterback you can have in South Jersey.”

“It was really exciting,” Chestnut told TKR of the day. “It was a good chance to get our first look at our full team together. We were able to see some good things and what we need to work on. There was good competition so it was fun.”

Saturday, the Panthers’ made the trip up to Rutgers and participated in the Scarlet Knights’ 7-on-7 tournament. Thanks to plays by four-star defensive back Darian Chestnut and three-star wide receiver Alijah Clark , Camden came made it to the championship game and finished in second place.

Every year, Camden (N.J.) High School has become a talent-rich program on the gridiron especially at the skill positions and 2021 is no different.

Throughout the day, Chestnut was able to break up some passes while playing at safety and make catches on the offensive side of the ball. The same went for Clark, who dazzled the most as a receiver as he grabbed multiple touchdown passes.



After the final, the pair of the standouts were seen talking to Rutgers cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and running backs coach Kolby Smith. Head coach Chris Ash was also in the circle.

“They told us to keep working and competing and get better,” Chestnut said.

Being that they just finished up their sophomore years of high school, they haven’t been able to have a ton of contact with coaches, though through Camden head coach Dwayne Savage, they get a ton of interest.

“Coach Sav tells us a lot of coaches want to talk to us,” Chestnut said. “He tells us coaches are thrilled to see us and they want us to come for unofficials. When our junior year comes up, then we can take more visits. Ohio State, LSU, and Kentucky (talk to us a lot too).

Incoming 2019 defensive back from Camden, Donald Williams, has been in the ears of both Chestnut and Clark about joining him at Rutgers. Transfer defensive end, Ron Johnson, who is also a former Panther, committed to the Scarlet Knights recently as well after leaving Michigan.

They, along with another 2021 receiver from Camden, three-star Corey Palmer, who also holds a Rutgers offer, talk about playing in Piscataway at Rutgers in college together.

“Being that it’s in Jersey, I can see Rutgers being a second home,” Chestnut said.

“Rutgers is home,” Clark said. “They are welcoming and they want us.”

