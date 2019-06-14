“It’s always great to come back home and play for your home state team,” Savage told TKR. “Unfortunately he got hurt a couple times up at Michigan. So that’s what kind of held him back from seeing much playing time. He had a hamstring injury and a little shoulder tweak, but nothing serious. He’s 100% now.”

Here at The Knight Report we had a chance to speak with Camden High School head coach Dwayne Savage to get his thoughts on Ron Johnson leaving Michigan for Rutgers.

Johnson now becomes the seventh incoming transfer for the Scarlet Knights this offseason, and the fifth from the state of New Jersey to announce his decision to come back home.

On Thursday afternoon, just a couple days after taking a visit to Rutgers campus, Michigan graduate transfer defensive lineman Ron Johnson made the decision to come back home and commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Savage has coached some good ones over the years and Johnson is right up there with the best of them.

“Ron is right up there with the best of them,” said Savage. “He’s a special kid.”

Although Johnson didn’t play a ton while at Michigan with the injury, Savage thinks that the change of scenery will do wonders for him.

“I think the sky is the limit for him at Rutgers. Just looking at the defensive line up there, I think he could fit in well at multiple positions. He should have a good two years there.”

He went even further in-depth on Johnson as a player.

“Just a quick look at Ron now and you can see he’s a lot bigger and stronger,” “He definitely can hold off the run and is pass rushing ability has improved. He’s a better overall football player and much stronger than he was back in high school.”

When it comes to comparisons, coach Savage didn’t hold back comparing Johnson’s game to a 2018 All-Pro defensive lineman.

“If I had to compare him to anybody it would Fletcher Cox of the Eagles,” “I think they do a lot of things similar. They both can push the pocket, pass rush, and he’s just an all-around football player. He’s definitely a three down guy who will leave it all on the field.”