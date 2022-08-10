Cam Spencer excited to be at Rutgers, has lofty goals this season

“We had a few conversations over the phone before I came for my official visit,” Spencer told TKR. “In the end we just spoke the same language. Coach is a competitive dude and I’m a competitive guy who wants to win. We shared that same attitude, so once I got on campus, saw that in person and met the staff, that was it. Made it a no brainer.”

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound guard spoke with The Knight Report following practice in a one on one interview talking about the process, what he expects this season and more.

Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell and crew weren’t super active in the transfer portal this offseason, but they did manage to add one of the better shooters via the portal in former Loyola (Md.) guard Cameron Spencer .

Spencer has only been on campus for a few weeks now, but he is already connecting with the rest of the guys on the team pretty well.

“It’s been great so far,” said Spencer. “Everyone has made me feel welcomed and I fit in pretty well.. We’ve been getting in the gym this summer a lot and just been grinding. I’m excited for this season, I think we will have a pretty good year.”

Last season the former Greyhounds guard averaged 18.9 points-per-game in the Patriot League, but this year he will face a big step up in competition in the Big Ten. Regardless the senior guard is confident in his game.

“I mean it’s a jump, but throughout the summer you always try to compete against professionals and upper level guys,” Spencer said. “It is a different jump because you have to be on your game more everyday, but I’m excited for the challenge for sure.”

This was a big summer for Spencer, as he has worked on a few different things to help his game overall.

“I’m definitely trying to get a quicker release,” he said. “Also working on hip mobility so I can be in a better defensive stance and move quicker laterally.”

Now the Scarlet Knights have made the NCAA Tournament two years in a row, three if you count the COVID season. However the goal is much bigger then just making the tournament now, as Spencer and the rest of the guys want to win it all.

“Before we start every practice, we say that we want to win a National Championship,” said Spencer. “They’ve gotten pretty good and made the tournament the past few years and I think everyone is pretty motivated to advance further in the tournament. We want to win a National Championship.”