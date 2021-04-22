Playing in The Grind Session this season for Southern California Academy was a great resume builder for Ben Shtolzberg. The rising point guard out of Northridge, California, showed that, at 6-4 and 190 pounds, he not only could lead a talented offense but also score when the team needed points the most.

His play has resulted in a productive spring from a recruiting standpoint. He now has a dozen offers, and since mid-March, he added four offers to his growing list.

