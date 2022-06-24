California JUCO QB Chandler Galban recaps Rutgers official visit

Rutgers Football hosted an intriguing visitor this past weekend as Fullerton C.C. (CA) junior college quarterback Chandler Galban took a trip across the country to check out the Scarlet Knights program in person.

“The visit went very well,” Galban told TKR. “I really enjoyed my time at Rutgers this past week. I got to tour around campus, see the great academic buildings and learn about the history as well. I also love the coaching staff and what they are building here. I think the players are very much bought in and they have a really bright future ahead.”