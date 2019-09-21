News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 22:46:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Caleb Perez talks Rutgers visit

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Rutgers hosted a number of prospects on Saturday for their game against Boston College. Among those “On The Banks” for the game included Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore 2020 TE Caleb Perez.

The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Perez holds an offer from RU, and made his first visit to campus (unofficial) for the matchup with the Eagles.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}