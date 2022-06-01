Caleb McConnell returning to Rutgers for 2022-23 season

Rutgers Basketball got some good news today as wing player Caleb McConnell intends to withdraw his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to college for one last season with the Scarlet Knights.

McConnell is coming off his best season yet, as he is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of The year.

As a fourth-year player this past season, McConnell averaged 7.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game, all of which were considered career highs for him. Now he did this all while shooting 39.7% from the floor.

Along with all that, McConnell also racked up a couple of different postseason honors. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of The Year, one of 10 players as a semi-finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of The Year award and was also earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Expect McConnell to once again be one of the Big Ten Conference's top defenders in the 2022-23 season, as he hopes to continue to develop his game and help lead Rutgers to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

With McConnell's return, Rutgers Basketball now has two open scholarships remaining.