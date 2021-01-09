Ever since arriving at Rutgers from SPIRE Academy in Ohio by way of Jacksonville, Fl., Caleb McConnell has seemingly always been injured.

He had a broken foot the summer before his freshman season. Then he badly hurt his hip and this past summer, he injured his back pretty good and originally opted to redshirt. After missing the first eight games, McConnell, a junior, came back.

He looked rusty in his first game back against Iowa. In 11 minutes, he went 0-for-5 shooting and was a step slow defensively.

Against Michigan State, his minutes went up to 22 while he was still 0-for-4 from the floor, he was able to make two free throws and grab three rebounds and do a good job on defense.

Saturday, in 23 minutes, McConnell finally found some offense, going 4-for-9, including 2-for-5 on 3-pointers, as well as 2-for-3 from the free-throw line for 12 points. He also had four rebounds.

“He's been through a lot. He's a great kid,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “We threw him right in the middle of the league season, so he didn't have any games to kind of get his legs under him. He's a good leader for us. He's tough. He's been playing really well in practice. I think better days ahead for him as he just continues to get in game shape which is just different intensity. He was a huge lift today in a lot of areas.”

McConnell made his first three shots -- a step-back jumper and two 3-pointers.

“It was a good feeling of course. I just want to give my team a lift,” MConnell said. “Just good to be back out there.”

His first 3-pointer from the right side concluded with a foul and a made free throw.

“That was actually my first one, my first four-point play I think ever actually,” McConnell told TKR. “Definitely a good feeling. It was fun.”

For a team trying to find its way after three straight losses and four of five, McConnell hopes to bring more juice to the team on both ends of the court.

He’s grateful to finally be healthy again and contributing.

“It's been a rough couple of months here for me, but a lot of people here on staff helped me as far as rehab and just getting me back to being able to play. There's really a lot of people involved with that so a shout out to them,” McConnell said.

“But it's been a long process just trying to get back in my rhythm and things like that. Really my main goal was to help this team with anything they need, and I feel like I've done that so far. I feel like I've done a good job really just preparing myself and just trying to get back into things. It's been a good process. I've been enjoying it. I got better. I got healthier. And now it's just time to keep playing and get better.”

