Caleb McConnell delivers unforgettable block to provide a spark

If you listened closely -- which was hard given how loud Jersey Mike's Arena was -- you could hear play-by-play commentator Mike Breen. BLOCK BY JA....MCCONNELL! MCCONNELL WITH THE REJECTION! GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE Much like LeBron James during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Caleb McConnell delivered his own chase down block of a Malachi Branham layup with 2:29 to go. That was the beginning of the end for No. 16 Ohio State as the Rutgers men's basketball team defeated the Buckeyes, 66-64, on Wednesday in Piscataway.

"This was probably my biggest block in the biggest game," McConnell told TKR. "Like I said, it came down to getting stops and that block has to go down as my best block. It ended up giving us momentum and it provided a spark. I wish it like (James' block), but the win was more important. On the inbounds play underneath the basket, Branham broke the press by sprinting up the court. He caught the ball and went up for the layup and the easy two to help put the game away. But McConnell had other ideas. “I just wanted to make a play. He went up and I just timed it perfectly. I just jumped and got it," McConnell said "He probably didn’t think I was going to get up and block it. I think he thought he had a free lane and free run to the rim. I just wanted to win. That’s what I do. I come up with plays like that.” If you watch the replay, Geo Baker gave McConnell a nudge as they were running. “I told Caleb I knew he was going to get it," Baker said. "We were both running after it and I gave him a little shove to help. I have seen Caleb do that a bunch of times so I wasn’t really surprised.” After the block, on the other end, Baker drained his signature step-back jump shot to make it 64-62. Rutgers forced a shot clock violation on Ohio State's next possession, and Baker drove to the hoop and found Cliff Omoruyi for a slam dunk that tied the game. Baker then calmly sank two free throws with 18 seconds left to put Rutgers ahead. “I was telling myself that I’m home and nobody can touch me," Baker said. "People can talk, but it’s my basket and I’m at home. I had to make the shots.” Ohio State called a timeout with 15 seconds to go, and with three seconds left, Branham again attacked the rim, but this time was blocked by Ron Harper Jr. The ball went out of bounds so the Buckeyes had another chance, but Justin Ahrens' 3-pointer was tipped in the far right corner by Baker. “I think their play got messed up a little bit," Baker said of the last play. "I think they were supposed to curl around a screen but the screen got blown up so he sprinted to the corner. I just wanted to contest it. I was right there and I got my hand up and was able to tip the ball.”