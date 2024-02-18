Rutgers Basketball is looking to make it five wins in a row today as they head out to the Midwest to take on Minnesota for another Big Ten Conference game. Before tipoff happens later today, let's look at some of the numbers behind this year's Golden Gophers team.

OFFENSE....

After starting the season with zero expectation Ben Johnson has led the Gophers to a respectable 15-9 record. Johnson is in his third season as head coach and he already has surpassed more wins than each of his first two seasons. Despite their ascending success Minnesota still ranks right smack in the middle of the Big Ten at 7th in the conference. The Gophers are a solid team on the offensive side of the ball. They rank 89th in the country scoring 76.1 points per game. They’re also one of the best passing teams in the nation ranking 5th with 18.4 assists per game. They’re effective shooting the ball as well, they rank 36th in the country in effective field goal percentage averaging 54.4%. Johnson’s squad runs a nine man rotation. They have four players who average over 28 minutes per game and a deep bench where their role players thrive on both sides of the ball. The Gophers bench is a direct result of their offensive success this season as they’re able to keep tempo deep into games. Leading Minnesota in scoring is Junior big man Dawson Garcia who averages 17.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Freshman Cam Christie has been a surprising star to this team averaging 11.3 points per game and leading the team shooting 42% from behind the arc. Junior Mike Mitchell averages 10.5 points per game and Sophomore big man Pharrel Payne averages 9.4 points per game. Finally, Junior point guard Elijah Hawkins averages 8.2 points per game and leads the team averaging 7.6 assists.

DEFENSE...