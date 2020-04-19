Rutgers is off to a great start for their 2021 recruiting class, but the program still hasn't found a quarterback in the cycle. The Scarlet Knights have a number of offers out on top targets, and will continue to monitor other signal callers across the country as well, with the expectation they take at least one, if not two, in this class.

One player in their backyard that could get a look once the ban on recruiting is lifted is Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic quarterback Andrew Butler. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder, who landed an offer from LIU this week, is one of the prospects being hurt the most by there being no live period at the moment, as many coaches who have shown interest in him are not able to see him throw, which is extremely important when evaluating quarterbacks.

Butler spoke with The Knight Report about the challenges of the current climate and how he's making sure he stays in shape to show schools what he's got once things open back up.

"I'm still working out," Butler told TKR. "The coaches (at DePaul) have assigned us workouts in an online app, which is really cool. They did an awesome job on that, being able to give us work and helping us stay in shape. Of course, on my own, I've been doing speed work, conditioning, all that kind of stuff. It's just taking advantage of what I have and can use to work out. I've been throwing. I have a target at home, having my dad catch. Really just using what I can at home to work out and trying to continue to get better."

The talented gunslinger then spoke about how his recruiting has been impacted by the current ban on recruiting.

"I'm sending videos of my workouts to everyone I can," he shared. "I've heard from Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, really most of the Ivy League schools," he shared. "There's a few other schools that have been keeping in touch, sending me messages and stuff too. Right now all the schools are telling me their summer camps remain scheduled and they're hoping they can have them. A lot of them will add camps in July as well if [the NCAA allows it]. I'm basically being told camps will be the best option to show my talents if and when they're allowed. It's basically just keeping in contact with all of the coaches and if the opportunity to go to a camp and workout happens, just taking advantage of those."