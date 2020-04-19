Butler hoping to overcome recruiting ban hurdle, has interest in Rutgers
Rutgers is off to a great start for their 2021 recruiting class, but the program still hasn't found a quarterback in the cycle. The Scarlet Knights have a number of offers out on top targets, and will continue to monitor other signal callers across the country as well, with the expectation they take at least one, if not two, in this class.
One player in their backyard that could get a look once the ban on recruiting is lifted is Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic quarterback Andrew Butler. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder, who landed an offer from LIU this week, is one of the prospects being hurt the most by there being no live period at the moment, as many coaches who have shown interest in him are not able to see him throw, which is extremely important when evaluating quarterbacks.
Butler spoke with The Knight Report about the challenges of the current climate and how he's making sure he stays in shape to show schools what he's got once things open back up.
"I'm still working out," Butler told TKR. "The coaches (at DePaul) have assigned us workouts in an online app, which is really cool. They did an awesome job on that, being able to give us work and helping us stay in shape. Of course, on my own, I've been doing speed work, conditioning, all that kind of stuff. It's just taking advantage of what I have and can use to work out. I've been throwing. I have a target at home, having my dad catch. Really just using what I can at home to work out and trying to continue to get better."
The talented gunslinger then spoke about how his recruiting has been impacted by the current ban on recruiting.
"I'm sending videos of my workouts to everyone I can," he shared. "I've heard from Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, really most of the Ivy League schools," he shared. "There's a few other schools that have been keeping in touch, sending me messages and stuff too. Right now all the schools are telling me their summer camps remain scheduled and they're hoping they can have them. A lot of them will add camps in July as well if [the NCAA allows it]. I'm basically being told camps will be the best option to show my talents if and when they're allowed. It's basically just keeping in contact with all of the coaches and if the opportunity to go to a camp and workout happens, just taking advantage of those."
When it comes to Rutgers, the staff is familiar with Butler, and it's certainly a program he'd love to hear from more moving forward.
"I haven't been in too much contact with them," he explained. "I've been in a little bit of contact with Coach Nunzio (Campanile), as I was in contact when the old staff was there as well. It would be amazing if I had the opportunity to play there. It's the state school and there's a lot of Jersey pride. I feel like there's a lot more energy at Rutgers now that Coach Schiano and his new staff are there. If I ever had the chance, I'd love to play there."
Timing of things opening back up is unknown, although it will be key for Butler to get in front of as many staffs as possible whenever that happens. The good thing for him is that he's in no rush to make a decision, but does know what he's looking for in a future home.
"I wouldn't mind waiting until after the season to make a decision," Butler responded when asked. "I just want to see what relationships I can develop, what schools end up offering me. I'm not really in a huge rush right now. It's more important to me to find the right place than to find a place fast."
"The most important thing for me when deciding is going to just be the fit. Who I have the best relationship with, what offense works the best, and the place I feel most comfortable at. I'm also looking at where I can get a great education and make a 40 year decision, not just a 4 year decision."
The rising senior did want to make his case for what he can bring a program both on and off the field for the next three to five years.
"I'm going to be the hardest working person on the team," he stated. "As the quarterback I want to set that example and the bar as high as I can. On the field, I have a great arm. I can make every throw. I know the game really well and understand how to read defenses, as well as when and where to make the right throws. Off the field, I'm more of a personal guy. I like to have more one-on-one conversations with my guys. If someone needs to step up and speak, I can step up and speak for sure. But a lot of times I like to just build great relationships with my teammates and get the most out of them personally and on the field."