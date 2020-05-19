News More News
Bullock talks latest in recruiting process, relationship with Rutgers

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

While Rutgers has a solid start to its 2021 recruiting class, they're still missing a key piece at the quarterback position.

One player who they targeted early and have been in contact with often is Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep signal caller Tahj Bullock, who held an offer from the old staff and was re-offered by Greg Schiano earlier this year.

Bullock's original plan was to make college visits in April, May, and June and come to a decision before his senior season started. COVID-19 and the ban on recruiting activity put a dent in that, and he spoke with The Knight Report on his latest plans.

