News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-08 09:24:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Bullock on Rutgers visit: 'It opened my eyes'

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

There were many talented players at Rutgers' Junior Day on Saturday, but none may be as important to the future of the program as St. Peter's Prep quarterback Tahj Bullock.

The dual-threat signal caller is at the top of the Scarlet Knights' recruiting board, and is a great fit for what new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson wants to do with the offense moving forward.

Bullock has been to campus before, but his Saturday visit gave him an opportunity to further build a relationship with the new staff and really see their vision for him if he chooses to stay home.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}