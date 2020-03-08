Bullock on Rutgers visit: 'It opened my eyes'
There were many talented players at Rutgers' Junior Day on Saturday, but none may be as important to the future of the program as St. Peter's Prep quarterback Tahj Bullock.
The dual-threat signal caller is at the top of the Scarlet Knights' recruiting board, and is a great fit for what new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson wants to do with the offense moving forward.
Bullock has been to campus before, but his Saturday visit gave him an opportunity to further build a relationship with the new staff and really see their vision for him if he chooses to stay home.
