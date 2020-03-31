With the sports world completely on pause, here at The Knight Report we’ve been able to come up with some creative ideas that revolve around Rutgers Athletics.

Our latest idea comes from a trend that most of you have probably seen on social media once or twice before.

It’s simple, here’s a list of 25 former Rutgers Basketball players and each is marked with a dollar value. You have $15 to build the best team possible - go!

Incase you might not recognize some of the pictures, below is a list of each player in the chart along with their stats from their time at Rutgers.