Build your own All-Time Rutgers Basketball lineup
With the sports world completely on pause, here at The Knight Report we’ve been able to come up with some creative ideas that revolve around Rutgers Athletics.
Our latest idea comes from a trend that most of you have probably seen on social media once or twice before.
It’s simple, here’s a list of 25 former Rutgers Basketball players and each is marked with a dollar value. You have $15 to build the best team possible - go!
Incase you might not recognize some of the pictures, below is a list of each player in the chart along with their stats from their time at Rutgers.
$5 BRACKET
PG Eddie Jordan (14.1ppg, 3.5rpg, 5.6apg)
SG Quincy Douby (17.8ppg, 2.9rpg, 2.7apg)
SF Hollis Copeland (14.6ppg, 7.0rpg, 1.8apg)
PF Phill Sellers (21.0ppg, 9.8rpg)
C James Bailey (16.7ppg, 8.8rpg, 2.5bpg)
$4 BRACKET
PG Geoff Billet (13.0ppg, 2.6rpg, 3.8apg)
SG Bob Lloyd (26.6ppg, 3.1rpg)
SF Kelvin Troy (12.3ppg, 5.9rpg, 1.3apg)
PF Keith Hughes (13.6ppg, 6.3rpg, 0.5apg)
C Hamady N’Diaye (5.8ppg, 5.5tpg, 2.9bpg)
$3 BRACKET
PG Myles Mack (13.0ppg, 2.8rpg, 3.3apg)
SG John Battle (11.9ppg, 2.4rpg, 1.6apg)
SF Hervé Lamizana (10.6ppg, 6.1rpg, 1.6apg)
PF Roy Hinson (12.8ppg, 7.2rpg)
C Gene Armstead (14.3ppg, 11.0rpg, 1.3apg)
$2 BRACKET
PG Corey Sanders (14.6ppg, 3.6rpg, 3.5apg)
SG Mike Dabney (16.7ppg, 5.4rpg, 3.2apg)
SF Rob Hodgson (11.6ppg, 5.3rpg, 1.5apg)
PF Rashod Kent (9.5ppg, 7.8rpg, 1.3apg)
C Sean Axani (4.1ppg, 4.3rpg, 0.9bpg)
$1 BRACKET
PG Geo Baker (10.8ppg, 3.0rpg, 3.5apg)
SG Ricky Shields (13.0ppg, 4.1rpg, 2.0apg)
SF Eric Riggins (14.9ppg, 45.5rpg, 0.6apg)
PF Jamal Phillips (10.4ppg, 6.1rpg, 0.8apg)
C Kadeem Jack (9.4ppg, 5.3rpg, 0.9bpg)
