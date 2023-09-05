This past season, Class of 2025 guard-wing Brandon Stores Jr. went from cloaking in relative obscurity to establishing himself as one of the country's most highly pursued recruits at the guard-wing position.

As a bullish 6-foot-5 guard-wing, the inside-outside scoring threat is fueled by tools such as a turnaround jumper, a fall-away jumper, and a knack for exploiting mismatches in the post. Stores Jr. also brings a game that is underscored by efficiency, as he does not require a good deal of shot attempts to pile up points. He's also been able to use his Larry Johnson-like, Gary Trent-esque bigger build to attack smaller defenders into the rim, scoring with relative ease and garnering trips to the free throw line.