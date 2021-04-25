 Brent Teller leads Rutgers Baseball past Michigan 3-2 in series win
Hector Rodriguez
Staff Writer

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went into Ann Arbor, Michigan and took two out of the three against the 23rd ranked Michigan Wolverines. Rutgers won the series finale 3-2 thanks to a great outing by starting pitcher Brent Teller.

The Scarlet Knights handed the ball to their graduate transfer right-hander Brent Teller and dominated the Wolverines lineup. Teller had a no-hitter going through six and a third before giving up a two-run home run to Michigan’s Ted Burton.

Teller still had a career night against one of the top teams in the country. He pitched a career-high 7.1 innings allowing two hits, two runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. Freshman left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got his first save in his collegiate career. Sinibaldi threw 1.2 innings allowing two hits and no runs.

Rutgers offense had their best game of the series as they scored three runs on seven hits. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko blasted a two-run home run in the top of the third. The Preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year now has nine home runs on the season which tied for the most for Rutgers with third baseman Chris Brito.

Designated hitter Mike Nyisztor had a huge game as he went 3-3 with a double and base on ball. Outfielder Evan Sleight went 1-3 with a walk and catcher Peter Serruto went 2-3 with a double and a walk in the series clinching win against the Michigan Wolverines.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will stay on the road as they’ll travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a three-game weekend series. Nebraska is one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference with a 19-7 record.

The Scarlet Knights will have left-handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski on the mound for the series opener. Rutkowski has a 2-2 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and .218 opponent batting average.

The Cornhuskers will also have their ace left-hander on the mound in Cade Povich. The junior out of Bellevue, Nebraska has pitched really well this season with a 4-1 record in eight starts. He also has 3.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 10.1 K/9. First pitch is at 7pm EST.

