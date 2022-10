Rutgers Football has fired offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson following its 14-13 loss to Nebraska on Friday night.

"This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator," head coach Greg Schiano said in a statement. "I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

