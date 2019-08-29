The graduate transfer from Texas Tech is a lefty who displays the ability to move around the pocket and pick up yardage with the legs if needed. He throws an accurate ball - especially on deep passes - and has enough arm strength to get it out wide outside the hash marks.

Carter opened training camp with the twos, but started seeing first teams reps at practice No. 11 on Aug. 13. From there, he ran away with the job.

Moments ago, NJ Advance Media's James Kratch posted that McLane Carter will be the team's starting quarterback for the season opener Friday night against UMass.

Carter beat out sophomore Artur Sitkowski, who started 11 of 12 games as a freshman in 2018. Sitkowski was plagued by bad turnovers and less than stellar performances last season as he had just four touchdown passes to 18 interceptions.



That kind of play remained the same throughout spring practice and during training camp.

Carter opened some eyes after throwing three touchdown passes with the second team offense during a inter-squad scrimmage in practice No. 9.

Ash said nothing is off the table regarding playing both quarterbacks either during the first game or throughout the year.

With the Red Raiders, Carter was named the starting quarterback in 2018 prior to the season, but got hurt in the first game and remained hampered the rest of the way. His head coach then moved on to the NFL and Carter decided it was time to leave. After entering the transfer portal, he found Rutgers.

As a sophomore at Tech, Carter saw action in four games with one start in the finale. He ended the year 23-of-46 overall for 359 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he ended up going 28-of-51 passing for 318 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

At Tyler Junior College as a freshman, he dazzled throwing for 3,226 yards and 30 touchdowns in just nine games during his lone season there.

