Rutgers redshirt sophomore tight end Johnathan Lewis will miss some, if not all of the 2019 season after injuring his achilles during Monday's practice, multiple sources have confirmed to The Knight Report.

The quarterback converted tight end was pushing for a starting position but was hampered during Fall camp by an ankle injury that forced him to miss some time.

With the loss of Lewis and redshirt senior Kyle Penniston also banged up, it looks as though UCLA transfer Matt Alaimo will be the starter Friday night versus UMass.

Earlier this spring, Coach Nunizo Campanile said he was expecting Lewis to be a big part of the offense.

"I can't imagine him not having a role," Campanile said. "Right now, he's doing a lot of stuff as a move guy. He practices like he expects to be a tight end. I mean, he practices his tail off everyday. He’s got a great attitude. He comes really prepared for meetings, he’s prepared for practice. He’s taking care of his body, and more than anything he’s really working at developing his craft and becoming a technician, which I think really shows his commitment to it."