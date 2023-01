Defense, defense, defense.

In gaining a commitment from Keystone Academy (PA) 6-foot-2, 175-pound Class of 2024 guard Dellquan Warren, Rutgers fortifies an area of strength for the program.

A slick left handed point guard, Warren prides himself in guarding up all 94 feet and applying pesky on-ball tactics throughout. Warren's ability to sit down on guards and instigate turnovers was notable over the summer, when his stock heightened.

