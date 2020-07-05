TheKnightReport - Breaking down the NUB TE in Sean Gleeson's previous offenses

Breaking down the NUB TE in Sean Gleeson's previous offenses
As we dive into what Rutgers Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson will be running from an offensive perspective, we know that he brings an up-tempo spread offense from Oklahoma State and an element o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news