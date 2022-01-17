Rutgers Football has added their second incoming transfer of the 2022 offseason as former St. Joseph's Academy (Hammonton, NJ) offensive lineman JD DiRenzo becomes the latest prospect to join the Scarlet Knights.

TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down DiRenzo's film during his time at Sacred Heart and highlighted some of his best traits.

