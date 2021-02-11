Breaking down the film of Rutgers Football's 10 February signees
Earlier today Rutgers Football announced the additions of 10 more recruits joining their class of 2021 recruiting class, three of which were transfers while the other seven were preferred walk-ons.
Here at The Knight Report we decided to break down the film of all 10 signees in one giant piece as we recap the Scarlet Knights newest additions.
PROJECTED POSITION: Slot Receiver / Kick Returner
THE SKINNY: "Rutgers picked up a commitment from the transfer portal in Kansas State wide receiver Josh Youngblood who is originally from Tampa, Florida and played his high school football at Berkley Prep. Youngblood played as a true Freshman for the Wildcats in 2019 and was very effective as a kick returner. Youngblood is looking for an increased role so a fresh start could do him well. When looking at what Youngblood brings as wide receiver when he played at Berkley Prep he brings sudden explosiveness once the football is in his hands. He has an ability to hit another gear approaching the second level of the defense. In small spaces he’s very fluid with his movements in keeping proper body control to maneuver away from defenders. The lateral agility he possesses is impressive, especially in the open field when approaching defenders 1-on-1. His breakaway speed will be a huge plus to the Rutgers offense in being able to use Youngblood in versatile ways. Overall, this is a nice pickup for the Scarlet Knights and Youngblood should be able to make an impact once he arrives on the banks." -- Anthony Siciliano
