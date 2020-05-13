NAME: Noah Vedral

POSITION: Dual-Threat Quarterback

PREVIOUS SCHOOLS: Nebraska / UCF / Bishop Neumann High School (NE)

RECRUITING: Out of high school Vedral was a 5.3, two-star recruit. He chose to sign with UCF over the likes of Air Force, Navy, Ohio and a couple others. After spending one season at UCF, he decided to transfer to Nebraska where he wasn’t declared eligible until midway through the season and would spend the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Nebraska before recently entering the portal.