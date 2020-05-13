Breaking down the film of Nebraska transfer QB Noah Vedral
NAME: Noah Vedral
POSITION: Dual-Threat Quarterback
PREVIOUS SCHOOLS: Nebraska / UCF / Bishop Neumann High School (NE)
RECRUITING: Out of high school Vedral was a 5.3, two-star recruit. He chose to sign with UCF over the likes of Air Force, Navy, Ohio and a couple others. After spending one season at UCF, he decided to transfer to Nebraska where he wasn’t declared eligible until midway through the season and would spend the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Nebraska before recently entering the portal.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news