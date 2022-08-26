Rutgers Baseball program has officially completed its 2022 recruiting class as the Scarlet Knights have signed eighteen newcomers this offseason. The Scarlet Knights signed a pretty large class this cycle as they lost three players to the MLB Draft and a handful of others transferred out. Overall the program was able to bring in 11 high school prospects, six players via the transfer portal and one junior college recruit. With that being said, here is a breakdown of the full 2022 recruiting class for Rutgers Baseball.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES....

MIDDLE INFIDELDER MAX MARTIN Max Martin is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound middle infielder out of Moorestown High School in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Martin was the top signee in Rutgers recruiting class and was also a highly-touted draft prospect. On Perfect Game, Martin is the 82nd overall prospect and the 16th ranked shortstop in the country. He’s also the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 2 overall shortstop in the state of New Jersey for his class. Martin was viewed as one of the top 150 prospects in this past draft class but went undrafted. He announced that he will honor his commitment with Rutgers and should compete for the starting shortstop role since Danny DiGeorgio is no longer with the program.

LHP DONOVAN ZSAK Donovan Zsak is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-handed pitcher out of St. Joseph’s High School and hails from Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Zsak is one of the nation’s best left-handed pitchers and was a late addition to Rutgers’s class. On Perfect Game, Zsak is the 173rd-ranked prospect and the 24th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the seventh-ranked prospect and the third-ranked LHP in New Jersey. Zsak was previously signed to Virginia but was released from his letter of intent and reopened his recruitment. Owens and his staff made quick work and landed the blue-chip southpaw. Zsak is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to pitch this season.

RHP ETHAN BOWEN Bowen is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-handed pitcher out of Shawnee High School in Medford, New Jersey. Bowen is the highest-ranked right-handed pitcher in Rutgers’s 2022 recruiting class. On Perfect Game, Bowen is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 378th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 31st-ranked prospect and the sixth-ranked RHP in the state of New Jersey. Bowen had a stellar senior season as he was named the South Jersey Sports Zone Pitcher of the Year. Bowen posted a 7-2 record with a 1.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 90 strikeouts. He also possesses a three-pitch mix with a fastball that sits in the upper-80s and tops out at 91 mph.

OUTFIELDER TREVOR COHEN Trevor Cohen is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound outfielder out of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey. Cohen is one of Rutgers’s top commits and could make an immediate for the Scarlet Knights next season. On Perfect Game, Cohen is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 294th-ranked outfielder in the county. He’s also the 40th-ranked prospect and the eighth-ranked outfielder in the state of New Jersey. During his senior season at Holy Spirit, Cohen had an unforgettable season. The Rutgers signee had a .505 batting average with 46 hits, twelve doubles, nine home runs, 25 stolen bases, and slugged 1.022. Cohen was named First-Team All-State according to NJ.com.

RHP CHRISTIAN COPPOLA Coppola is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-handed pitcher out of Cedar Creek High School hails from Galloway, New Jersey. He is a tall right-hander with some projectability and pitched well as a senior. On Perfect Game, Coppola is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 713th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 64th-ranked prospect and the 19th-ranked RHP in New Jersey. Coppola has a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, curveball, and changeup. His fastball sits in the upper-80s and tops out at 91 mph. During his senior season, Coppola posted a 2.74 ERA with 103 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 53.2 innings pitched.

RHP ANDREW GOLDAN Goldan is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-handed pitcher out of St. Joseph High School and hails from Watchung, New Jersey. Goldan is a Rutgers signee that is viewed as one of the top arms in the state of New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Goldan is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 379th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 32nd-ranked prospect and the seventh-ranked RHP in the state of New Jersey. During his senior season, Goldan posted a 1.96 ERA with 57 strikeouts and fourteen walks in 39.1 innings pitched. Goldan has a three-pitch mix with an upper-80s fastball and tops out at 91 mph. He also slurve-breaking pitch and changeup.

LHP JOSEPH "JT" KRONER Kroner s a 6,-foot-1, 190-pound left-handed pitcher out of Colonia High School in Colonia, New Jersey. Kroner is one of the top in-state southpaw pitchers and was a two-sport athlete in high school. On Perfect Game, Kroner is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 159th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 36th-ranked prospect and the seventh-ranked left-handed pitcher in the state of New Jersey. Kroner possess a three-pitch mix with his fastball, slider, and changeup. Kroner’s fastball sits in the mid-80s and tops out at 88 mph. He also has a plus slider with some swing and miss. His changeup has some fade and forces weak contact on the ground.

OUTFIELDER XAVIER MASSEY Massey is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound outfielder out of Audubon High School in Audubon, New Jersey. Massey is a plus defensive outfielder with plus arm strength and good range in the outfield. On Perfect Game, Massey is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 320th-ranked outfielder in the country. He’s also the 48th-ranked prospect and the eleventh-ranked outfielder in the state of New Jersey. During his senior season, Massey batted .345 with 29 hits, eleven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 17 walks, and 21 stolen bases. Massey projects to play as a corner outfielder at the next level with the Scarlet Knights.

CATCHER HUGH PINKNEY Pinkney is a 6-foot-2, 184-pound catcher out of Silverthorn High School in Toronto, Canada. Pinkney was the only Rutgers high school signee selected in the 2022 MLB Draft but did not sign. On Perfect Game, Pinkney is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 200th-ranked catcher in the Class of 2022. He’s also the 20th-ranked prospect and the #1 catcher in Canada. Pinkney also played on Canada’s 18U National Team. With the 510th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Pinkney was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 17th round, however Pinkney decided to honor his commitment to the Scarlet Knights and will play for Rutgers in 2023.

SHORTSTOP PABLO SANTOS Santos is a 6-foot, 175-pound shortstop out of Don Bosco Preparatory in Jersey City, New Jersey. Santos was one of the first prospects to join the Rutgers 2022 baseball recruiting class and stayed solid throughout the process. On Perfect Game, Santos is the 500th-ranked prospect and the 223rd-ranked shortstop in the country. He’s also the 30th-ranked prospect and the ninth-ranked shortstop in the state of New Jersey. During his senior season, Santos was very productive at the plate. He batted .421 with 24 hits, six doubles, one home run, seven walks, nine RBIs, and nine walks. "We plan on building something special at Rutgers real soon,” Santos previously told TheKnightReport.

3B ISAIAH PINKNEY Pinkney is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound third baseman out of Audubon High School in Audubon, New Jersey. Pinkney is a teammate and shared the infield with Rutgers signee Xavier Massey. On Perfect Game, Pinkney is a top 1000 prospect and the 168rd-ranked third baseman in the country. He’s also the 83rd-ranked prospect and the sixth-ranked third baseman in the state of New Jersey. During his senior season, Pinkney batted .316 with 24 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 21 RBIs, fourteen walks, and slugged .579. Pinkney has some raw power potential as he’s been clocked with a 95 mph exit velocity in the past.

JUNIOR COLLEGE SIGNEE....

LHP GRANT BESSER Besser is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound left-handed out of Florida Southwestern State College but is originally from Berne, Indiana. Besser is the only JUCO signee in Rutgers’s 2022 recruiting class. During his junior college career, Besser played in three seasons for the Buccaneers. In his three seasons, Besser made 36 appearances and ten starts. He posted a 6-4 record with a 2.66 career ERA. Besser’s third and final season at FSW was his best collegiate season. Besser made a career-high 20 appearances and just one start. He posted a 3-2 record with a 1.28 ERA, 13 K/9, and six saves. Besser struck out 61 batters and only walked sixteen in 42.1 innings pitched. Besser projects to be a bullpen arm for the Scarlet Knights next season.

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

RHP DREW CONOVER (SETON HALL) Conover is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound right-handed pitcher out of Seton Hall University but is originally from Pittstown, New Jersey. Conover had an incredible summer as he was one of the best pitchers in the Cape Cod Collegiate League and was drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft. During his time at Seton Hall, Conover had some ups and downs but never really reached his full potential. In his two seasons at Seton Hall, Conover made 26 appearances and one start. He posted a career 5.74 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 10.6 K/9. However, Conover had an incredible summer playing the Cape Cod Collegiate Summer League. Conover made 12 appearances with a 1.50 ERA, three saves, 0.83 WHIP, and 9 K/9. He was a Cape Cod All-Star and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 20th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Conover decided to honor his commitment and should make an immediate impact for the Scarlet Knights next season.

RHP JAKE MARSHALL (LE MOYNE COLLEGE -- DII) Marshall is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-handed pitcher out of Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Marshall was one of the nation’s top Division II arms and makes his way to Rutgers University. During his time at Le Moyne, Marshall pitched in three seasons for the Dolphins. He posted a career 7-4 record with a 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 11.9 K/9. As a redshirt sophomore, Marshall made fourteen appearances and thirteen starts. He also had a 6-3 record with a 3.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and struck out 108 batters in 85.1 innings pitched. Coming into Rutgers, Marshall has the opportunity to crack the Scarlet Knights’ weekend rotation. Rutgers lost all three of their starters from last season as two graduated and Brian Fitzpatrick was selected in the tenth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He still has two years of eligibility left.

C/OF DANNY MELNICK (QUINNIPIAC) Melnick is a 6-foot, 195-pound catcher/outfielder out of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. The Hamilton Township native returns to his home state after a breakout 2022 season. Melnick played in three seasons at Quinnipiac but didn’t do much in his first two seasons. However, Melnick had a breakout redshirt sophomore season for the Bobcats. He slashed .344/.423/.656 with 55 hits, seventeen doubles, eleven home runs, 33 RBIs, 21 walks, and a 1.079 OPS. Coming to Rutgers, Melnick has the opportunity to earn a starting role at both catcher and one of the outfield positions. Rutgers lost their catcher, Nick Cimillo, to the MLB Draft and outfielder Richie Schiekofer transferred to Florida.

RHP JOHN MUDUGNO (INDIANA) Modugno is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-handed pitcher out of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. The Big Ten transfer had a breakout 2021 season for the Hoosiers but really struggled last season. Modugno played in three seasons at Indiana but had an up and down career with the Hoosiers. During his collegiate career, Modugno has made 34 appearances and thirteen starts. He has a 3-6 career record with a 6.99 ERA and 9.5 K/9. Coming to Rutgers, Modugno is looking to find that magic he had as a redshirt freshman. During the 2021 season, Modugno made sixteen appearances and four starts. He also posted a 3-1 record with a 2.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and struck out 40 batters in 38.2 innings pitched. Modugno still has two years of eligibility left.

RHP GAVIN STELLPFLUG (MARYLAND) Stellpflug is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound right-handed pitcher out of the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Stellpflug is a Branchburg native and returns to his home state after two rough seasons in Maryland. Stellpflug played two seasons at Maryland but was never able to find success with the Terrapins. During his collegiate career, Stellpflug posted a career 12.79 ERA, 2.45 WHIP, and 9.2 K/9. Coming to Rutgers, Stellpflug needs to work on his command. There’s talent in that arm as he has the frame and talent to a good pitcher but has not put it together. Stellpflug will be used out of the bullpen next season.