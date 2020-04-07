Breaking down Rutgers Football's top QB targets in the 2021 class
The Rutgers Football program has only offered or reoffered six quarterbacks since Greg Schiano took over the program this past December. As of right now two of those six are heading elsewhere, as C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news