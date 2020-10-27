Breaking down Rutgers Football's top offensive plays vs. Michigan State
The Rutgers Football team came away with a great victory versus Michigan State on Saturday as they defeated the Spartans 38 to 27. It’s the Scarlet Knights first BIG Ten win since 2017. When lookin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news