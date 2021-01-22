Breaking down Rutgers Football Quarterback Recruiting
There's been a lot of talk lately about Rutgers Football and the 2022 class and beyond. So with that being said, The Knight Report decided to take a quick look at where the Scarlet Knights stand with the 2022 quarterbacks and who they currently have heading into the 2021 season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news