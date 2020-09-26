Breaking down New Jersey's Top five running backs in the 2022 class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Next up in our preview of the 2022 New Jersey recruiting class, TKR takes a look at some of the top running backs from the Garden State.
With that being said, The Knight Report's very own Anthony Siciliano went through and broke down the film of each top tailback in the class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news