News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 16:22:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down how QB Artur Sitkowski fits in the spread offense

Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

Late Monday afternoon, NJ Advanced media reported that sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski has decided to remove himself from the transfer portal and stay with the Rutgers Football program.

It appears that new head coach Greg Schiano has convinced him to stay and play in his new look offense. Right now there is some speculation that Schiano plans to hire a spread minded offensive coordinator be in charge of the Scarlet Knights offensive attack.

However there is some concern among fans that Sitkowski won’t be able to run the spread because of his lack of mobility, TKR’s Anthony Siciliano offers his thoughts on why that is simply not true.

Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}