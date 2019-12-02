Late Monday afternoon, NJ Advanced media reported that sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski has decided to remove himself from the transfer portal and stay with the Rutgers Football program.

It appears that new head coach Greg Schiano has convinced him to stay and play in his new look offense. Right now there is some speculation that Schiano plans to hire a spread minded offensive coordinator be in charge of the Scarlet Knights offensive attack.

However there is some concern among fans that Sitkowski won’t be able to run the spread because of his lack of mobility, TKR’s Anthony Siciliano offers his thoughts on why that is simply not true.