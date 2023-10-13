With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason?

Rutgers Football is now sitting at 4-2 on the season after losing to Wisconsin last Saturday, leaving the Scarlet Knights just two victories away from being bowl eligible.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

This one remains the same as last week per Athlon, setting up a potential rematch of the 2021 Gator Bowl where Rutgers was a last second addition the bowl over Texas A&M due to an insufficient numbers of players being available. This would also give RU a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same again from McMurphy this week as he recently switched his pick from the Phoenix Guaranteed Bowl to the Pinstripe bowl two weeks ago, giving Rutgers a more local bowl game as this one takes place in Yankees Stadium.

Now the matchup again sets up the Scarlet Knights against a familiar bowl foe in NC State.

College Footall News: Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Finally Palm has put Rutgers into his bowl projections and he had a similar one to the from Athlon Sports above, setting up a rematch between the 2021 Gator Bowl opponents.

This game also gives the Scarlet Knights a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

College Footall News: Quick Lane Bowl - Central Michigan vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

The only new projection this week came from College Football News as they have the Scarlet Knights returning to Detroit, Michigan for a matchup against Central Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The two programs have never met before the gridiron.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Las Vegas Bowl - Oregon State vs. Rutgers

(December 23rd - Las Vegas, Nevada)

Same prediction last week here again from Bonagura as he decided to take a dig at the Scarlet Knights saying "what better way to highlight how ridiculous that is than with a game against Rutgers, the poster child for how conference realignment isn't exactly based on merit?" as he was referencing how this could be Oregon State's last game as a power-five program.

The two programs have never met on the football field.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same as the past two weeks for Schlabach, this one sets up another potential bowl rematch in the Bronx, Rutgers originally defeated NC State in the 2008 Papa John's bowl down in Birmingham, Alabama in the only ever matchup between the two schools.