Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way too early projections.

Rutgers Football is fresh off their bye week, currently sitting at 2-0 on the season after defeating the likes of Howard and Akron over the past couple of weeks.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Detroit Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

Same bowl, but a different MAC opponent this week for Brett McMurphy's bowl projections. This game would mark the first ever matchup between the two programs, however the two are scheduled to play one another in 2025 as they Red Hawks will travel to New Jersey.

Also, this would be the second time that the Scarlet Knights have participated in the bowl. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the inaugural Detroit Bowl back in 2014.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Louisville vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Same projection this week from Athlon Sports. This game would set up an old rematch of former Big East and American Athletic Conference mates between two programs that went back and forth over the years. Rutgers currently leads the series all time 7-6, but Louisville has won the last four games against one another.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Fresno State vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

This would be a revenge game of sorts for the Scarlet Knights, as they are 0-2 all-time against the soon to be Pac-12 Fresno State Bulldogs, losing in both 2008 and 2013.

Now this might seem like a new bowl for the Scarlet Knights, but they actually played in back in December 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers would go on to lose to Arizona State in this by a score of 45-40.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Birmingham Bowl - Kentucky vs. Rutgers

(December 27th - Birmingham, Alabama)

The Gavin Wimsatt bowl? The two programs have met each other on the gridiron on five separate occasions, however the series is tied at two wins a piece with a 16-16 tie coming back in 1986.

Similar to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Rutgers has also participated in this one previously as it was formerly named the Papa John's Bowl. The Scarlet Knights defeated the NC State Wolfpack back in December 2008 in this bowl by a score of 29-23.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina State vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Another bowl game rematch, as Rutgers and NC State faced off against each other once before in the then 2008 Papa John's Bowl (now Birmingham Bowl). The Scarlet Knights went on to win that game by a final score of 29-23.