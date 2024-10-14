Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Seven

in other news
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
TKR Pod: 2025 SG Kaden Powers Commits to Rutgers Basketball
The TKR Podcast offers an instant reaction Rutgers Basketball landing 2025 guard Kaden Powers.
2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers Basketball landed its third commitment of the 2025 class, with Seattle-native guard Kaden Powers committing.
Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin
It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics
Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.
Rutgers Football suffered their second loss of the season this past weekend, as Wisconsin lost an ugly one at home 42-7 against the Wisconsin Badgers. Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights are still in prime position to have a strong season, with several winnable games still on the schedule.
Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have Rutgers in their way too early projections.
With that being said, let's take a look where the Scarlet Knights could end up this winter.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Gasparilla Bowl - James Madison vs. Rutgers
(December 20th - Tampa, Florida)