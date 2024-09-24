Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Four

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way too early projections.

Rutgers Football is fresh off a 26-23 victory over Virginia Tech last weekend, as they are now halfway to bowl eligibility.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Detroit Bowl - Buffalo vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

Another week of the same bowl, with a different MAC opponent this week for Brett McMurphy's bowl projections. This game would mark the seventh ever matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 5-2. However the most recent matchup belongs to the Bulls as they defeated the Scarlet Knights 42-13 back in 2018.

Also, this would be the second time that the Scarlet Knights have participated in the bowl. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the inaugural Detroit Bowl back in 2014.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - SMU vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Same projection this week from Athlon Sports, but a new opponent as this one would set up a rematch of two former AAC conference mates. However they were only conference mates for one season, back in 2013 before the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference a year later.

The Scarlet Knights owns the lone win in this one defeating the Mustangs 55-52 down in Dallas, Texas.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - BYU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Similar to those projections above, this one also has the Scarlet Knights in the same bowl game as last week, just featuring a new opponent. This matchup between Brigham Young and Rutgers would be the first ever between the two teams.

Now this might seem like a new bowl for the Scarlet Knights, but they actually played in back in December 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers would go on to lose to Arizona State in this by a score of 45-40.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl - Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Not entirely sure that Bonagura knows the rules here, but barring a change in them, Rutgers won't be in the Pinstripe Bowl this season. The bowl game itself has a rule, where teams must take a gap period after playing in the bowl to avoid recycling the same opponent over and over again.

That being said, reigniting an old Big East battle between Pittsburgh and Rutgers would likely draw a solid amount of both fanbases to the Bronx.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Boston College vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Another Big East Conference matchup rekindled here, as the two have faced off on 28 different occasions. The most recent took place when the Scarlet Knights traveled up to Chestnut Hill and defeated the Eagles by a score of 22-21. Despite it only being two years, you can argue that both teams look drastically different now, as both appear to be trending up.